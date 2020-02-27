Woodstock Library appoints Collins; opposition to new building continues

While some came to a packed reading room February 20 to implore the library board not to continue the contract with architect Stephen Tilly for a new building, many spoke in support of Jeff Collins, whom trustees voted unanimously to appoint to replace Jill Fisher on the board. Collins, who recently ended his state Senate Campaign to help Michelle Hinchey get elected to represent the 46th District, must run in the October board and budget election to stay on as a library trustee . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? You're missing out on the best, most complete local news experience in the Mid-Hudson Valley. Learn more