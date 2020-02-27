Russell Hall & the Enigmatics play for free in Tannersville

Emmy-, Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated jazz artist and bassist Russell Hall leads an exploratory study of the enigmas of jazz on Friday, February 28 at the Mountain Top Library in Tannersville. Presented by the ever-adventurous 23Arts Initiative, the Enigmatics investigate the singularity and mysteries of some of jazz’s greatest iconoclasts: Eric Dolphy, Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, Johnny Dunn, Charlie Mingus and others. The ensemble features Russell Hall, Ruben Fox (saxophone), Mathis Picard (piano) and Evan Sherman (drums). Bandleader Hall has worked with legends such as Edward Norton, Kathleen Battle, Wynton and Branford Marsalis, Barry Harris, Wayne Shorter, Roy Haynes, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Mwenso and the Shakes, Emmet Cohen and Jonathan Batiste and Stay Human. Once again putting money where mouth is, 23Arts has made this a free public event. People of all ages are welcome.

Russell Hall & the Enigmatics

Friday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

Free

Mountain Top Library

6093 Main St., Tannersville

www.23arts.org

