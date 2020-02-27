Bardavon hosts Vassar Repertory Dance Theatre Gala

Jazz, ballet and modern dance will be on display at the Bardavon 1869 Opera House on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon as the Vassar Repertory Dance Theatre (VRDT), the resident company at Vassar College, presents its 38th annual gala weekend. The shows will feature 34 Vassar students performing dance works created by faculty and students.

“The repertory is varied and engaging – a spectacular celebration of dance in all of its forms,” says VRDT director John Meehan, professor of Dance who holds the Frances D. Fergusson Chair at Vassar. “We are very excited to bring back Larry Keigwin’s Caffeinated, which The New York Times described as ‘a hilarious, jittery mix of aerobics, cheerleading, ballet and boxing that seems to use every note of Philip Glass’ Glasspiece No. 3.’”

The program also includes modern works Khag by Stephen Rooks, Salt to Sorrow by Leslie Partridge Sachs and deepfake by Adam Weinert, as well as jazz work Escher’s Offshoot by Abby Saxon and Capriccio, a neoclassical ballet choreographed by Miriam Mahdaviani. The finale Supersonic was created by returning graduate Carlie Silva (Class of ’16). Ten student choreographers who have contributed works include seniors Henry Gilbert, Sydney Majka and Jordan Nasif, juniors Cailley Gerald-Yamasaki and Genevieve Waller-Whelan and sophomores Emily Lesorogol, Hannah Littman, Nerissa Tunnessen, Jennifer Peterson and Lily Gee.

The shows begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 29 and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1. Tickets cost $12 general admission, $10 for the Vassar community, students and seniors, and are available at the Bardavon box office at 35 Market Street in Poughkeepsie, online at www.bardavon.org or by calling (845) 473-2072.

Vassar Rep 38th annual Gala, Saturday/Sunday, Feb. 29/Mar. 1, 8 p.m./3 p.m., $12/$10, Bardavon 1869 Opera House, 35 Market St., Poughkeepsie, (845) 473-2072, www.bardavon.org

