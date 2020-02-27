Alicia Svigals, Donald Sosin accompany silent film The Ancient Law at Ashokan Center

The Ashokan Center in Olivebridge presents a compelling film-and-live-music event on Saturday, February 29. Dubbed a “cine-concert” by its hosts, the afternoon features a screening of the 1923 silent film The Ancient Law (Das Alte Gesetz), set with a live original score co-composed and performed by violinist Alicia Svigals and pianist and silent film music legend Donald Sosin. The duo is touring this work internationally.

The Ancient Law is a landmark in Weimar cinema and a prime example of the creative contribution of Jewish filmmakers in 1920s Germany. It is the story of a rabbi’s son who leaves his shtetl home in Galicia and makes his way to Vienna, where an archduchess at the imperial court falls in love with him. The movie draws a complex portrait of the tension between tradition and modernity.

Alicia Svigals is founder of the Grammy-winning Klezmatics. Donald Sosin has performed his silent film music at Lincoln Center, the Museum of Modern Art and the Kennedy Center. Tickets are available for $10 in advance through the Ashokan website, and $15 at the door.

The Ancient Law screening

Saturday, Feb. 29, 1 p.m.

$15/$10

Ashokan Center

477 Beaverkill Rd., Olivebridge

https://ashokancenter.org

