If you like the idea of hanging out in Galileo’s study, Dracula’s castle, a black-and-white Jean Harlow movie, or Cinderella’s ball gown, you might want to book a night or two at the Roxbury at Stratton Falls . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? You're missing out on the best, most complete local news experience in the Mid-Hudson Valley. Learn more