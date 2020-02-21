After 2,432 days in shelter, Hudson Valley cat finds a home

The Ulster County SPCA is thrilled to announce that their longest resident ever, Plankton the cat, has finally found a home. A beautiful black cat and survivor of renal failure, Plankton had been at the shelter since kittenhood due to his medical condition. This Thursday, after patiently waiting 2,432 days – almost 7 years – for the right family to come along, Plankton was cheered by staff and volunteers alike as adoption papers were signed and he at last bid farewell to the Ulster County SPCA.

Plankton’s adopters are Ashlee Houghtailing and her mother Ann Houghtailing. They learned about Plankton and his difficulty finding a home during the shelter’s efforts to highlight their long-timers “looking for love” during the Valentine’s Day season. Ashlee had loved and lost a dog to renal failure, and was familiar with Plankton’s needs. She knew she was the one for Plankton!

Advertisement

“I thought it was so sad that no one was adopting him because he had a medical condition,” Ashlee explained. “The fact that he had been there for so long – it really hit home for me. Sick cats needs homes too.”

Plankton’s new family includes two cats, Nutmeg and Boots, which will suit the sociable Plankton very well.

It is because of the no-kill policy of the Ulster County SPCA and the donations made by community members that Plankton was able to wait at the shelter as long as necessary before being adopted.

Plankton isn’t the only long-timer looking for love. There’s another cat, Lady Oreo, and dogs Mia, Romeo, and Smoke. To learn more about these adoptable shelter animals, visit the Ulster County SPCA during their open hours, Tues-Sunday 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Thursdays 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., or visit www.ucspca.org.

Only a fraction of the content from each issue of Kingston Times is available to read online for free. To get it all, you'll need to subscribe. .