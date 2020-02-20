Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco coming to Poughkeepsie

Recipient of Billboard’s inaugural Comedian of the Year award, comedian, actor and best-selling author Sebastian Maniscalco performs no fewer than six times at the Nesheiwat Convention Center in Poughkeepsie from February 28 through March 1. The multi-talented Maniscalco kicked off last year with four shows at Madison Square Garden, the release of his Netflix Original special Stay Hungry, hosting honors at the 2019 MTV VMAs and a film performance alongside Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. Ticket prices begin around $60 and jet up from there.

Sebastian Maniscalco

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 28-Mar. 1, $60+

Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza, Poughkeepsie

https://midhudsonciviccenter.org

