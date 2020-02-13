TMI hosts Black Stories Matter at Kingston’s Clinton Avenue Methodist Church

Kingston’s TMI Project recognizes Black History Month with a new production of Black Stories Matter on Saturday, February 15 at the Clinton Avenue Methodist Church. Featuring storytellers from the Nubian Café and Circle of Brothers, Black Stories Matter addresses incidents of hate, bigotry and racial injustice in the local community while elevating the underrepresented stories of the black experience in America – the triumphs, humor, beauty and resilience. This event is free and open to the public. The suggested donation is $20.

Black Stories Matter

Saturday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.

$20 donation

Clinton Avenue Methodist Church

122 Clinton Ave., Kingston

https://www.tmiproject.org

Only a fraction of the content from each issue of Almanac Weekly is posted online. To get it all, today.