TMI hosts Black Stories Matter at Kingston’s Clinton Avenue Methodist Church

Kingston’s TMI Project recognizes Black History Month with a new production of Black Stories Matter on Saturday, February 15 at the Clinton Avenue Methodist Church. Featuring storytellers from the Nubian Café and Circle of Brothers, Black Stories Matter addresses incidents of hate, bigotry and racial injustice in the local community while elevating the underrepresented stories of the black experience in America – the triumphs, humor, beauty and resilience. This event is free and open to the public. The suggested donation is $20.
Black Stories Matter
Saturday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.
$20 donation
Clinton Avenue Methodist Church
122 Clinton Ave., Kingston
https://www.tmiproject.org