Ashokan Center hosts Hot Chocolate Festival

The Ashokan Center in Olivebridge presents its Hot Chocolate Fest on Sunday, February 16. Hot chocolate flavors include banana, coconut, coffee, peppermint, raspberry and spicy. Lunch cooked by Ashokan’s chef Bill Warnes is available for purchase. Other activities include blacksmithing and broom shop demonstrations, sledding on Hoot Hill and guided hikes. A $5 admission at the door includes two flavors of hot chocolate. More hot chocolate, food and Colonial crafts can be purchased for a small additional fee. Kids under 12 attend for free.

Hot Chocolate Fest

Sunday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., $5

Ashokan Center

477 Beaverkill Rd., Olivebridge

https://ashokancenter.org/hot-chocolate-fest

