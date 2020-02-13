Big Takeover plays Colony

Reigning regional kings of reggae and globally inspired, organic groove/pop, the Big Takeover packs all the best of the local clubs as reliably as anyone in Hudson Valley music history. Fronted by the engaging Nee Nee Rushie and featuring a lively horn section over a rocking rhythm section, the Big Takeover tours relentlessly and has songs registering on national charts in recent years. Their national expansion continues apace, but they are always up for local shows. The Big Takeover returns to Colony in Woodstock on Saturday, February 15, with Jules Olson opening. Ticket prices are $15 in advance, $20 on the day of the show.

