Police investigate shooting at Ulster County trailer park

Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an attempted robbery and shooting late last evening in the Town of Esopus.

At about 11:30 p.m., deputies and troopers responded to the area of Forrest Drive (Dutcher Mobile Home Park) off Salem Street in Port Ewen for a 911 call for a disturbance.

According to witnesses, three armed, masked men approached two of the residents of the park (an adult and a juvenile) outside their residence and demanded property. A brief struggle ensued, during which the adult victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to their shoulder. That victim was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, treated and later released.

Police believe the assailants may have known the victim.

This incident remains under active investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact our agency at 845-338-3640.

