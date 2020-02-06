Kaatsbaan hosts voguing lectures and Love Is Love Ball

The Kaatsbaan Cultural Park for Dance observes Valentine’s Day with a two-day extravaganza of voguing, scholarship and practice on February 13 and 14. On the 13th at 6 p.m., Tisch School of the Arts professor Richard Move takes a deep dive into LGBTQ/Herstory in a lecture titled

“Elements of Vogue: A Brief Herstory of Ballroom, 1869-1989,” with an incorporated demonstration by Jason Rodriguez, also known as Slim Xtravaganza and as Lemar Wintour from the hit TV show Pose on FX. Admission to Professor Move’s lecture costs $25. The celebration culminates with Kaatsbaan’s Valentine’s Day Love Is Love Workshop and Ball at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 14. Admission costs $60.

Elements of Vogue lecture/Love Is Love Ball

Thursday/Friday, Feb. 13/14, 6 p.m./8 p.m.

$25/$60

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park for Dance, 120 Broadway, Tivoli

(845) 757-5106, www.kaatsbaan.org

