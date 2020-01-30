High Falls’ Sheeley House hosts Ars Choralis fundraising concert

The award-winning Woodstock-based chorus Ars Choralis will present a program titled Frets, Keys & Pipes at 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 1 (snow date: February 8) at the Sheeley House, a bed-and-breakfast in High Falls. The program features singers/instrumentalists Harvey Boyer and Greg Dinger, who play keyboards and guitars respectively. They’ll be joined on several numbers by a guest artist, singer Nicole Ryan, who happens to be a band member of Fishbowl, of which Dinger and Boyer are also members). Their highly unusual genre-spanning program will include songs ranging from early rock ‘n’ roll (Fats Domino, Elvis Presley, Beatles) to classical (Dowland, Schubert, Verdi) to Broadway (Frank Loesser, Meredith Willson, Leonard Bernstein) to more modern rock and fusion (Linda Ronstadt, Hall & Oates, Sting, Crusaders), as well as spirituals and solo guitar music.

Admission is by donation. Proceeds will go to sustain Ars Choralis’ mission to further harmony among humanity through music. A reception follows the show. The Sheeley House is located at 6 Fairview Avenue, at the intersection of Lucas Avenue in High Falls. Seating is limited at these concerts, so reservations will guarantee a seat: (845) 687-4360.

Frets, Keys & Pipes

Saturday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m., donation

Sheeley House, 6 Fairview Ave., High Falls

(845) 687-4360

