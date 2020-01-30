Nathans play Unison

The stage at Unison Arts in New Paltz has always been consciously a global concern: a space that welcomes musicians, dancers, artists and performers from all continents and cultures. Alongside that busy international and multicultural curation, Unison has served the community just as ardently, providing an optimized, intimate platform for the best of local makers in multiple arts. On Saturday, February 1, a true local product, the band known as the Nathans, takes the stage at New Paltz’s venerable mountain arts incubator. With one shockingly good studio record to their credit, the songwriting duo of Rob Leitner and Jeff Cohen has reinvented the Nathans, expanding their stylistic purview beyond the modern folk/rock of their debut to include roots-anchored explorations of bossa nova, jazz, calypso, reggae and more. With a new band in tow, and some formidable special guests, the Nathans are prepared to unveil Mach Two with full fanfare.

General admission tickets cost $20, $18 for seniors, $15 for Unison members and $10 for students.

The Nathans

Saturday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $20/$18/$15

Unison Arts Center

68 Mountain Rest Rd., New Paltz

(845) 255-1559, www.unisonarts.org

