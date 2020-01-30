Groundhog Day pops up on the big screen at UPAC

Worse things can happen to a motion picture than to become permanently associated with an annual holiday. Such was the fate of the charming 1993 romantic comedy Groundhog Day, the tale of a curmudgeon’s expiation, reform and rebirth. Written and directed by Harold Ramis, Groundhog Day stars Bill Murray as a TV weatherman who, during an assignment covering the annual Groundhog Day event, is caught in a time loop, repeatedly reliving the same day – until he gets it right. The Bardavon screens this American classic at the Ulster Performing Arts Center (UPAC) on Friday, January 31. All seats cost $6.

Groundhog Day

Friday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m.

$6

UPAC

601 Broadway, Kingston

www.bardavon.org

