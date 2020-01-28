MLK free Kingston dinner

A free community dinner celebrating Black History Month will be held on January 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the YMCA at 507 Broadway in Kingston. This family-friendly event, which will include a free vegetarian meal of macaroni and cheese, veggies, soup, cornbread, and pies, is open to all. Organized by Family of Woodstock, the Kingston YMCA Farm Project, the Hudson Valley Farm Hub, UlsterCorps, the YMCA and Live Well Kingston, with food prepared by a number of local chefs. Attendees are welcome to bring to-go containers.

To volunteer for serving and cleanup, please text UlsterCorps at 481-0331.

“Like family dinners, community dinners bring people together to share experiences and connect with others. Sharing a meal supports healthy eating and helps to develop social skills in children,” said Emily Flynn, coordinator for Live Well Kingston.

