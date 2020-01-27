Suspect nabbed in downtown New Paltz stabbing

A little after 10 p.m. on Friday night, January 24, an unidentified 24-year-old man sustained a stab wound to the torso near the intersection of Main and North Front Streets in downtown New Paltz. He was reported in stable condition following surgery at an area hospital.

New Paltz Police officers arrived on the scene shortly after the incident to find a suspect, Devin C. Smith, 25, of New Paltz, being detained by bystanders. They also recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the attack but did not specify what type of implement it was.

According to a police report released on Monday, Smith was “subsequently arrested, transported to a local hospital for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries…released and transported back to the New Paltz Police Department for processing.” Charged with one count of Assault in the Second Degree, a Class D Felony, the suspect was later arraigned in the Town of Gardiner Court by justice Bruce Blatchly and released on his own recognizance, to return on Tuesday, January 28.

The investigation is continuing, and the P olice Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the Detective Division at (845) 255-1357.

