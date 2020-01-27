Afternoon gunfire erupts on Broadway in Kingston; no one hit

Kingston Police are investigating a shooting on Broadway yesterday afternoon.
The call came in at 2:55 p.m. reporting shots fired in the area of 575-579 Broadway.
Advertisement
Members of the Kingston Police Department patrol and detective division immediately responded to the scene. The investigation determined that three shots were fired towards a group of people standing by a car parked alongside the back of 579 Broadway. All three bullets missed the persons and the car and struck 579 Broadway. No one was struck or injured.
The shooter is only described as wearing a black hoodie and black pants and was last seen running through the old bowling alley parking lot towards Greenkill Ave.
The Kingston Police Department is actively investigating this shooting and is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any person involved in the shooting.
Anyone who may have witnessed or have information about the incident is asked to call the Kingston Police Department at 845-331-1671; or use web version of “Submit a Tip” at https://new.tipsubmit.com/
We’re working on a more detailed story now so please check in for updates over the next few days.