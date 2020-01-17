Up to 8″ snowfall forecast for Hudson Valley this weekend

The Hudson Valley will see its first major snowfall this Saturday. The forecast calls for 2-8 inches total accumulation, with lower totals in the valley and higher totals in the mountains.

The snow is expected to begin around mid-day and be heaviest in the late afternoon. Higher elevations may see continued snowfall into the night while lower elevations are more likely to experience rain as temperatures warm.

So far there are no active weather advisories or warnings related to the storm, just a note of “hazardous weather conditions” on the National Weather Service forecast for our area.

Visit Hudson Valley Weather or the National Weather Service for a thorough breakdown.

