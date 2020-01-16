After a rocky start, Saugerties hoopsters face a rough road schedule

It was a topsy-turvy week for the Saugerties High School varsity boys’ basketball team, which sandwiched a thrilling one-point victory between two tough double-digit losses. The Sawyers opened the season with a pair of wins, but have had a rocky ride ever since, falling to 0-3 in league play and 4-7 overall.

The week began in brutal fashion last Wednesday, January 8. The Sawyers traveled to Hyde Park, where they were nearly doubled up by Roosevelt in a 73-37 result. The Presidents were led by Jake Londin’s 25 points, with Justin Patsey (15 points) and Dylan Craft (13 points) adding to the total score.

The Sawyers went 14-47 (30 percent) from the field, connecting on only three of 14 shots (21 percent) from beyond the arc. Sophomore Ethan Conrad led Saugerties with 12 points and three rebounds, while Jon Toth (7 points, 5 rebounds) and Cade Lindhorst (3 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, block) also contributed. Saugerties also struggled from the charity stripe, hitting only six of 15 free throws, and turning the ball over 23 times.

Saugerties returned home two days later to host non-league opponent Pine Plains. Early on, it appeared the team was still reeling from their previous loss. The Sawyers trailed 21-13 early in the game, But then they found their rhythm and energy, coming back to earn every bit of a 48-47 win.

Trailing by five coming out of intermission, the Sawyers unfurled a 17-9 run over the third quarter to take a 39-36 lead into the final frame. Though the Bombers recalibrated during the fourth quarter, the Sawyers held them off in a nailbiter down the stretch.

Using a tight seven-player rotation, coach Mike Tiano got the most out of Conrad (12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals), Dylan Norton (11 points, 5 rebounds, assist), Lindhorst (8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, steal), Jeramiah Brown (8 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, block), and Toth (5 points, 5 rebounds, assist). The Sawyers still had turnover problems, amassing 27, but they made up for it with 34 rebounds.

The Funk brothers led Pine Plains, with Adam scoring 16 points and Zack 11 points.

On Tuesday, Saugerties hosted league opponent Rondout Valley, falling 52-38 in a game ultimately decided by a pair of ugly bookends. The Sawyers were outscored 15-3 in the first quarter. After having fought their way back to within 36-35 heading into the fourth quarter, the Sawyers were victim of a 16-3 Rondout run down the stretch.

Alex Mooers and Conrad each contributed 12 points in a losing effort for the Sawyers.

The Sawyers will largely have to right the ship away from their home gym, with three of their next four games on the road. The crucial stretch begins this Friday, January 17 with a visit to take on Mid-Hudson Athletic League opponent Wallkill.

Saugerties will be back home a week later with an eye on revenge when they host Roosevelt. Then they’ll play back-to-back games at Onteora and Red Hook on January 28 and January 29.

