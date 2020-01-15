Ulster County man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Corey Baker, 24, of Clintondale, pled guilty today to distributing and receiving child pornography.

As part of his guilty plea, Baker admitted that between June 2017 and August 2018, he traded child pornography with others using a phone and laptop computer equipped with various internet-based instant messaging and file-sharing applications. He also admitted to using a peer-to-peer file-sharing application on the laptop to search for and download child pornography. Baker’s phone and laptop computer contained approximately 671 video files and 115 image files depicting child pornography.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 27 before Senior United States Judge Thomas J. McAvoy.

Baker faces a minimum term of imprisonment of 5 years, and a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years. The court is also required to impose a term of supervised release of between 5 years and life, and Baker will be required to register as a sex offender. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

This case was investigated by the FBI, with assistance from the New York State Police, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emmet O’Hanlon.

Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood is led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, and is designed to marshal federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith and James N. Hendricks, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

