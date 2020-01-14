Faces of Kingston: Mackenzie Turck

This week in Faces of Kingston, it’s a pleasure to talk to Mackenzie Turck of River Mint Finery, one of the kindest, most fun and fashionable of Kingston’s residents. We caught up just after the holiday season to reflect on the state of the city during this time of year and other topics of note.

Morgan Y. Evans: What is your favorite part about Kingston during the holiday season? Least favorite part? Are people fake and is Christmas bull? Tell me the answers, please. Is God real?

Mackenzie Turck: Dirty snow and sparkling lights. I mean, switch that. Who is real and what really is Christmas? God is a woman. So yes.

Let’s probably maybe start over. What is your earliest memory of Kingston?

Earliest memory is walking into Schneider’s Jewelers with my mother and just looking at all the pretty things behind the glass.

Fancy baubles! What have been some of your favorite aspects of jobs in the area that you liked and can you tell our readers in your own words about what you currently do and what makes it exciting?

All employers I’ve had in the past have been genuine people and I’ve truly enjoyed working in Kingston.

I currently manage River Mint Finery, a new women’s clothing store in Uptown. It was founded by amazing owners who look for quality items that can stay in your wardrobe for years to come. Fashion is exciting to me — to be able to adorn yourself, express yourself.

Yes, there is so much you can do with it. I mean, I usually dress like a slob in a Pantera sweatshirt and paint jeans anyway, but I respect the game. What do you think makes Kingston a special place to live in this specific time period?

Things are constantly changing, and it’s important to involve yourself in change to help and put your knowledge into it. Kingston has a rich history that needs to continue on.

What is something our city could maybe discuss or stand to work on improving?

Keep local events and inclusion of local people and businesses. Many were disappointed New Year’s was canceled this past year.

You are a part-time social butterfly, so can you mention some of the fun places, events, experiences or shows you saw this last year or favorite personal places to frequent to see people or have a tasty snack or drink? What should people do?

The Crown for burlesque shows, Duo for brunch, Anchor for burgers, Pakt for chicken, BSP for shows, Stockade for delicious drinks! Try things, go to local events, see art shows, see bands play, see friends doing their thang and support them!

What are you looking forward to about 2020 and a new decade? I remember Y2K was so hopeful on New Year’s Eve on TV and then 9/11 happened and it was like this psychic wound for years. Now we are freshly on a similar path. But regardless, what makes you hopeful?

Looking forward to new things — change and growth, and the continuous learning as a nation. More self love. More inclusion. More Baby Yoda.

