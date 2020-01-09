Rosendale Theatre screens Springsteen’s Western Stars

In Western Stars, Bruce Springsteen’s heralded new album is turned into a concert film experience. Co-directed by Springsteen and Thom Zimny, Western Stars visually dramatizes the album, which Rolling Stone called a “collection of songs about road warriors and B-movie actors, beat-up stuntmen and places where truckers and bikers drink together.” The centerpiece of the film is a 14-song concert by Springsteen, wife Patti Scialfa and other musicians – including a 30-piece orchestra – performing on the top floor of the barn on Springsteen’s New Jersey horse farm. The Rosendale Theatre screens Western Stars on Tuesday, January 14 and Wednesday, January 15, both at 7:15 p.m. Tickets cost $10, $8 for members.

Western Stars

Tuesday/Wednesday, Jan. 14/15, 7:15 p.m., Rosendale Theatre, 408 Main St.

www.rosendaletheatre.org

Only a fraction of the content from each issue of Almanac Weekly is posted online. To get it all, today. And while you're at it, give the gift of community with an Ulster Publishing gift subscription and enter to win a $50 gift certificate to a local business. .