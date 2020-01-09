Rosendale Theatre screens Springsteen’s Western Stars

In Western Stars, Bruce Springsteen’s heralded new album is turned into a concert film experience. Co-directed by Springsteen and Thom Zimny, Western Stars visually dramatizes the album, which Rolling Stone called a “collection of songs about road warriors and B-movie actors, beat-up stuntmen and places where truckers and bikers drink together.” The centerpiece of the film is a 14-song concert by Springsteen, wife Patti Scialfa and other musicians – including a 30-piece orchestra – performing on the top floor of the barn on Springsteen’s New Jersey horse farm. The Rosendale Theatre screens Western Stars on Tuesday, January 14 and Wednesday, January 15, both at 7:15 p.m. Tickets cost $10, $8 for members.
www.rosendaletheatre.org