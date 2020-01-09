Pousette-Dart Band plays the Falcon

The Falcon in Marlboro welcomes the return of the Pousette-Dart Band to its main stage on Friday, January 10. Jon Pousette-Dart and company left their mark in the height of the singer/songwriter era with album after album of craft folk-leaning rock that makes sense in the world of Orleans and of Little Feat – which is another way of saying that people were better at guitar back then, and the Pousette-Dart Band was and remains a gifted and surprisingly exploratory two-guitar outfit with a boundless set of sweet songs. This being the Falcon, there is no cover, but generous and dutiful donation is what keeps the good times rolling.

Pousette-Dart Band

Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m., Donation

The Falcon, 1348 Rt. 9W, Marlboro

www.liveatthefalcon.com

