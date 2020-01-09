New Paltz village Christmas tree pickup

The Village of New Paltz will be mulching Christmas trees this year and offering that by-product to anyone interested in it for gardens or pathways. Residents are encouraged to get their trees out of the house before they dry out, as they pose a high fire risk.

There are two ways you can dispose of your Christmas tree to be mulched (please remove all ornaments, lights, tinsel):

• In the village, leave it curb side any time before 10 a.m. on Friday, January 10. If you choose this option, please give the Department of Public Works (DPW) a call at (845) 255-1980 to give a heads-up that the tree is ready for pick-up or;

• Drop it off at the village DPW next to Village Hall, 25 Plattekill Avenue before 10 a.m. on Friday, January 10.

For more information, contact Village Clerk Alberta Shaw at 255-0130 or clerk@villageofnewpaltz.org.

Mulch will be made available free of charge to the public after Monday, January 20 at the village’s wastewater treatment plant located off Huguenot Street. Contact the DPW to make arrangements.

Please note: many gardeners recommend aging fresh mulch before applying to plants. Please consult with a garden expert if unsure what’s best for your application.

Mission team to discuss their recent trip to Uganda

Join the Reformed Church of New Paltz’s AIDS Orphan Education Trust (AOET) Mission Team this Friday, January 10, 6 p.m., in the fireside room in the education building to learn about their recent trip to Uganda.

A presentation by members of the mission team will include their work and support of AOET Uganda’s primary and secondary schools, medical clinic and the two medical outreaches to remote villages in the Ugandan countryside. They’ll also show pictures of what the team did during some free time and from the safari that most team members went on after completing their AOET work.

Refreshments will be light Ugandan food snacks prepared by chef Toller Alloway (a former team member) and some light finger food and drinks.

The church is located at 92 Huguenot Street in New Paltz.

