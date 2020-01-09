Fabolous to play the Chance

Platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated Brooklyn rapper Fabolous brings his dexterous flow to the Chance in Poughkeepsie on Friday, January 17. Fabolous scored his first Top 40 pop hit, “Can’t Deny It,” right out in 2001, landing himself at the center of the East Coast scene. A streak of five Top Ten albums followed. A Def Jam affiliate since 2007, Fab has not gone gentle into a career duck. He has eased into veteran mode with a couple of proper albums amid several mixtapes. He returned to the Top Ten beside Jadakiss with Friday on Elm Street (2017) and Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever (2019). Ticket prices range from $50 to $80.

Fabolous

Friday, Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m.

$50-$80, The Chance

6 Crannell St., Poughkeepsie

(845) 622-0821

www.thechancetheater.com

