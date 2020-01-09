Eric Andersen and Scarlet Rivera to perform at Kleinert

Legendary singer/songwriter Eric Andersen will perform at the Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild’s Kleinert/James Center for the Arts, accompanied by virtuoso violinist Scarlet Rivera, on Friday, January 17. Once called “a great ballad singer and writer” by Bob Dylan, Andersen’s career has featured more than 30 records, several iconic and widely covered songs and a lifetime of touring. Andersen has also co-written songs with Bob Weir, Townes van Zandt, Rick Danko and Lou Reed. Tickets cost $23, $20 for members and $75 for VIP admission, which includes front-row seats and a meet-and-greet with the artists.

Eric Andersen

Friday, Jan. 17, 8 p.m.

$75/$23/$20

Kleinert/James Center for the Arts

36 Tinker St., Woodstock

(845) 679-2079

www.woodstockguild.org

