Woodstock Symphony Orchestra performs at Woodstock Playhouse

Under the baton of conductor Jonathan Handman, ringing the old wood of the Woodstock Playhouse, the Woodstock Symphony Orchestra (WSO) has never been afraid of a challenge. On Saturday, January 11, the WSO presents a rich and ambitious concert titled “Woodstock & Beyond.” The program features Concerto Competition winner cellist Christopher Santos performing Edward Elgar’s famous Cello Concerto, an uncharacteristically somber and grave work by the great British composer, written late in his life (when his late Romantic style had achieved near total obsolescence) and performed and recorded since by literally all the major cellists of history, from Pablo Casals to Jacqueline du Pré, Steven Isserlis and Yo-Yo Ma.

Also on the program is Brahms’ Second Symphony, by contrast an uncharacteristically light and short work, composed quickly and easily after the decade-long, anxiety-addled ordeal of his First Symphony. The WSO will also perform the Rip van Winkle, American composer George Chadwick’s most famous work. Tickets cost $25, $20 for seniors and $5 for students.

WSO’s Woodstock & Beyond

Saturday, Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m.

$25/$20/$5

Woodstock Playhouse, 103 Mill Hill Rd., Woodstock, (845) 266-3517

www.woodstocksymphony.org

