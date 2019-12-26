Felice Brothers & Tommy Stinson ring in the New Year at Helsinki Hudson

Club Helsinki Hudson lands a giant one-two punch of famous locals on New Years Eve: The Felice Brothers and Tommy Stinson. The Felice Brothers’ well-received 2018 release Undress found the local heros back into raw and roots mode (they venture periodically into production rock as well). It was cut more or less live to tape. Best known as the bassist in the beloved Minneapolis garage pop band the Replacements, Tommy Stinson also did several stints with late-era Guns ‘n Roses and leads his own not-un-‘Mats-like projects Bash & Pop and Perfect. Tickets are $55 and $65.

Felice Brothers & Tommy Stinson Tuesday, December 31, 9 p.m.

Club Helsinki Hudson, 405 Columbia St., Hudson, 518) 828-4800

www.helsinkihudson.com

