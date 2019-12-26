The Silver Spaceship comes to Colony

Secret City mastermind Chris Wells presents New Years Eve with Chris Wells and the Silver Spaceship at Colony in Woodstock. Part cocktail hour, part disco, part funky rock and roll review, The Silver Spaceship will blast you into the new year. The band features a variety of notables: Jeremy Bass, Aaron Kotler, Jennifer Maidman, Marta Waterman, Lisa Wexler and Annie Whitehead. Special guests will appear. Tickets are $20 and $30.

Silver Spaceship

Tuesday, December 31, 7 p.m. doors

Colony, 22 Rock City Road, Woodstock

www.colonywoodstock.com

