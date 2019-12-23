Saugerties elementary students and Elks send care packages to deployed military

One hundred and twenty-five care packages filled with much-needed items are being sent to men and women serving in the Armed Forces around the world thanks to the Elks Lodge #2574 of Saugerties and Mt. Marion Elementary School’s Adopt-A-Soldier program.

Since Veterans Day, Mt. Marion families have been donating personal care items, non-perishable food snacks and simple games for the project. “This is our small way of giving back to those who are sacrificing so much,” said teaching assistant and Mt. Marion Adopt-A-Soldier liaison, Tina Barber.

Organizers at the school packaged the different items into boxes, and on Tuesday, Dec. 11, members of the Elks Lodge visited the school to pick up the packages, telling the students and staff that the outpouring of support was heartwarming.

