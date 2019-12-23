Hiker dies after fall at Mohonk Preserve

Members of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office report the death of a Wappingers Falls woman as the result of a hiking accident on Saturday afternoon.

On December 21, at approximately 10:50 a.m., members from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, along with multiple rescue squads and the New York State Forest Rangers, responded to the Mohonk Preserve, in the area of the Table Rocks trail head in the Town of Marbletown, for a fallen hiker.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that Margaret A. Fitzgerald, 71, had been hiking with a group about a mile and a half from the trailhead when she slipped on an icy slope and fell approximately 50 feet down a narrow crevice. The forest rangers rappelled down to reach her, however, she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

In addition to the forest rangers, assistance was provided by the Marbletown Fire Department, High Falls Rescue Squad, Mobile Life Support Services and Mohonk Preserve staff.

Like what you're reading? Only a fraction of the content from each issue of New Paltz Times is posted online. To get it all, you'll need to subscribe. And while you're at it, consider giving the gift of community with an Ulster Publishing gift subscription and enter to win a $50 gift certificate to a local business. .