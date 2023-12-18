The first Midtown Winter Wonderland was held along Kingston’s Broadway corridor on Saturday, December 16. It was sponsored by the Center for Creative Education, Midtown Business Alliance, YMCA, Radio Kingston, Broadway Bubble and UPAC.

There were performances, music, food, lots of giveaways, a holiday lights community bike ride and much more. A variety of holidays and traditions reflecting the community were represented, such as Christmas, Kwanza, Hanukkah, El Da de los Reyes, Las Posadas and more. The event ended with a free screening of the movie It’s a Wonderful Life at UPAC.