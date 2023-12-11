Historic Huguenot Street turned into a winter wonderland last weekend thanks to the fourth annual Holiday Hoopla. Organized by the Town of New Paltz’s Office of Community Wellness, the event focused on offering fun for the entire family to get in the holiday spirit. The event also provided valuable wellness resources to the community. The parade took off from New Paltz Middle School with an array of floats, live music, the Candy Cane Crew and jugglers, continuing to Huguenot Street where a winter carnival took place. From face painting to a petting zoo to gingerbread house contests, there was no shortage of activities. The festivities ended with the lighting of the New Paltz community tree.