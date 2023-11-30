A full day of kid-friendly holiday programming awaits visitors to Rhinebeck this Saturday for its annual Sinterklaas Festival Day, which seems to grow with every passing year.

The festivities begin in earnest at noon, with an “operatic” opening ceremony at Beekman Arms hosted by the festival’s creator, Jeanne Fleming. Here kids can meet all the Sinterklaas characters and get some special treats. Also starting at noon and continuing throughout the day, Bindlestiff Family Cirkus will present Paris the Hip Hop Juggler at Upstate Films. Then at 1pm, the Queen’s court does the “Ants Dance”, and children will have the opportunity to get a missive and a treat from Her Majesty. At the same time, Betty and the Baby Boomers will sing “Hey Little Ant” at Open Gate Coffee House.

At 1:30, the Bindlestiff crew head to Foster’s parking lot for an intriguing program titled “Homespun Merry Go Round and Michael Rosman Tight Rope”. This is also the time the “Ant’s Spyglass Scavenger Hunt” kicks off, and all over town a dance-a-thon will take place with dancing ants everywhere. What’s up with all the ants? You’ll have to attend to find out.

Throughout the afternoon, well over a dozen musical and dramatic performances will take place all around town, including a living nativity. Make some time to wander and discover.

The event caps off with the Children’s Starlight Parade and Pageant, centered around the Children’s Star Ceremony. Children really are the stars in this all-day holiday celebration. Head to sinterklaashudsonvalley.com for all the details.