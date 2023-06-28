New York Gov. Kathy Hochul today warned state residents to once again brace for the negative effects of the incredibly massive fires burning large swaths of Canadian wilderness.

Experts were predicting another dramatic drop in air quality, particularly dangerous to those with related pre-existing conditions. The smoke and haze is expected to roll into the Hudson Valley region on Wednesday and make its way to NYC by Thursday.

Earlier this month, our region was awash in orange-hued weirdness, frightening adults and children, and keeping many people indoors.

The vast scale and severity of the Canadian wildfires is unusual, as is their rapid appearance so early in the “fire season”.