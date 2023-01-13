Saugerties police reported the arrest of Derek S. Winnie, 55, of Saugerties, after they received a complaint from a New York State DMV investigator who alleged he was being followed and harassed.

According to police, the investigator reported that Winnie tailed his car and was engaging in “road rage type behavior, which the complainant felt was threatening and alarming.” He cited two such incidents, one on Oct. 20, 2022 and another on Nov. 30, 2022.

The investigator claimed he had been involved in an investigation involving Winnie and “believed Winnie was attempting to intimidate him”, police said.

Winnie was arrested on Jan. 12, 2023 by police detectives, processed at Saugerties police HQ, and released on an appearance ticket.