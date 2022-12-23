Weeks ago, on Dec. 6, 2022, Saugerties police were dispatched to Rust Free Motors at 2 Simmons Dr. in Barclay Heights after receiving a report of “two individuals assaulting the business owners”. Today police announced both suspects have been identified, with one arrested (Joseph M. Wilson, 30, of Saugerties) and the other (Robert Nuzzo, 28, of Lake Katrine) having been issued a warrant after likely leaving the state.

Police said the suspects had fled the crime scene by the time they arrived. A subsequent investigation — which included witness interviews and reviews of video footage of the assault — established that “Wilson had entered the business location and initiated an interaction with employees that provided an opportunity for his accomplice, Robert Nuzzo, to commit the act of assault on the business owners and attempted assault on one of their employees,” police said. “During the assault, Nuzzo choked one of the victims, compromising the victim’s ability to breathe. Both victims who sustained injuries in the assault were treated at the scene by paramedics from Diaz Ambulance.”

Wilson was located by police on Dec. 19, 2022, and arrested for his involvement in the assault, with police leveling the charge of conspiracy in the 6th degree. He was released to return to court of his own recognizance. Police said they believed Nuzzo has fled the state, and a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on Dec. 22, 2022.