Ulster County police allege a man driving in the Town of Rochester while intoxicated “struck a retaining wall, continued back onto the roadway and struck another vehicle at the stop sign.”

On Oct. 7, 2022 at approximately 5:18pm, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a car accident in the area of Lucas Avenue and County Route 6, whereupon further investigation it was determined driver intoxication was the cause. Randy K. DeGraw, 51, of High Falls was charged with misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated and issued and appearance ticket for court.

Also assisting at the scene were the New York State Police, Accord Fire Department and Kerhonkson First Aid Squad.