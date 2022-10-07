A 34-year old female victim was found with a gunshot wound to her hip on her porch in Port Ewen, according to deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office who responded to reports of gunshots and a woman screaming.

A preliminary investigation by Ulster County detectives “revealed the perpetrator fired at least five rounds from a handgun at the victim before fleeing the area.”

According to police, the woman’s juvenile daughter was home with her at the time of the shooting, and was not injured.

Deputies arrived on the scene at approximately 9:50pm on Thu. Oct. 6 at a home on North Court. The woman was given aid onsite and was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital by the Town of Esopus Volunteer Ambulance Squad. Police say she is expected to recover.

Police added that this “does not appear to be a random act of violence” and that their investigation is open and ongoing.

Detectives were assisted by New York State Police, City of Kingston Police, Town of Ulster Police and Mobile Life.