Opus 40 Sculpture Park and Museum in Saugerties will present a show of work by artist, writer and Woodstock resident Laura Diffenderfer titled “It Won’t Be This Way Forever” from August 11 to September 20. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, August 13 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The exhibition features photographs of and film from Diffenderfer’s more than a dozen trips to Cuba since 2012, capturing the movement and the mood of a group of Havana’s contemporary dancers. This show includes a selection of intimate photographs of the Malpaso Dance Company, one of Cuba’s premier dance troupes, captured over several years in its rehearsal studio in Vedado.

“It Won’t Be This Way Forever” captures a glimpse of the deep connections between the US and Cuba that can be seen and felt through the island’s artists. The photographs, which feature Cuban dancers, ask viewers to pause in the “in-between moments – the ones we want to last forever, the ones we want to pass quickly and moments of uncertainty and change.”

A portion of each sale will benefit the Malpaso Dance Company, which operates independently from the Cuban government. Two photographs in the series will be sold as NFTs, as a long-term experiment.

Visit www.opus40.org/events/gallery-openings or e-mail info@opus40.org for additional information.