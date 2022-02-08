Two thousand Ulster County households were this morning entering their fifth day without power due to last week’s ice storm.

Central Hudson is promising this will be their last day without power. The utility says it is shooting for restoration of service to 95 percent of its customers by 4 p.m. today and the remainder by 10 p.m.

According to a schedule released yesterday, 95 percent of Central Hudson customers in Rochester will have power by 8 p.m. today, and those in Marbletownm Rosendale and Woodstock will have it by 10 p.m.