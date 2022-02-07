Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. has restored electric service to approximately 87 percent of customers impacted by Winter Storm Landon. Central Hudson’s field force of more than 900 line and tree professionals has addressed more than 600 individual damage locations and restored power to more than 58,000 homes and businesses. As of 8:30 a.m. on Monday, approximately 8,200 customers remain without power in Ulster County.

“Our crews have been able to complete an incredible amount of repairs so far, but we know there is still a great deal of work to be done and will not rest until all customers have been restored,” said Ryan Hawthorne, Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations. “We are still encountering extensive damage and we expect some of the most heavily impacted areas to be without power through Monday night and into Tuesday. We have brought in an additional 25 mutual aid line professionals from our neighboring utility Orange & Rockland this morning to help restore as many customers as possible today.”

Weather forecasts are calling for a light wintry mix on Monday, turning into rain as temperatures rise above freezing. Central Hudson does not expect these conditions to impede restoration efforts.

Advertisement

Ulster County has announced warming centers for those in need at the following locations:

Ulster County Warming Center Locations

Kingston

Andy Murphy Center

467 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401

2nda Iglesia La Mision Church

80 Elmendorf St, Kingston NY 12401

New Paltz

SUNY New Paltz Elting Gymnasium

1 Hawk Drive, New Paltz, NY 12561

Rosendale

Rosendale Rec Center

1055 Route 32, Rosendale, NY 12472

Saugerties

Frank D. Greco Memorial Senior Citizen Recreation Center

207 Market St, Saugerties, NY 12477

Central Hudson expects to have electric service restored to 95 percent of impacted customers in the following towns by:

Esopus – Monday, February 7, 10 p.m.

Hurley – Monday, February 7, 10 p.m.

Kingston (City) – Monday, February 7, 10 p.m.

Marbletown – Tuesday, February 8, 10 p.m.

Olive – Monday, February 7, Noon

Rochester – Monday, February 7, 4 p.m.

Rosendale – Tuesday, February 8, 10 p.m.

Saugerties – Monday, February 7, Noon

Ulster – Monday, February 7, 4 p.m.

Wawarsing – Monday, February 7, 4 p.m.

Woodstock – Tuesday, February 8, 10 p.m.

Central Hudson is conducting outreach to customers in the most heavily impacted areas.

Crews will continue to address more than 600 individual damage locations on Monday. Since the start of the storm on Thursday evening, there have been 81 broken poles and more than 2,000 cases of downed lines. Central Hudson has deployed wire guards to warn motorists and pedestrians to stay clear of these areas. In addition, representatives are making door-to-door visits with customers dependent on electrically operated life support equipment to ensure their well-being.

Dry ice and bottled water distribution will resume Monday, February starting at 11 a.m. at the following locations:

Hudson Valley Mall – Route 9W, Town of Ulster (former Best Buy parking lot)

Rosendale Recreation Center – 1055 Route 32, Rosendale

Woodstock Community Center – 56 Rock City Road, Woodstock

Customers are reminded that the service bracket, weather head, service entrance cable and meter box on their homes and buildings are the responsibility of the property owner. Central Hudson is not able to restore service to homes that have sustained damage to this equipment. Customers should contact an electrical contractor immediately if they feel these areas of the home have been damaged. Ulster County provides a list of master electricians here.

Residents are advised to be aware of the large number of utility crews working along roadways, and to use caution when approaching work zones. As ice remains on trees, be aware of the continued potential for falling branches. Also, cold temperatures can pose a risk to plumbing and residents may wish to consider opening faucets and allowing them to drip. For more information on plumbing safety, visit Central Hudson’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/centralhudson.

Customers are advised to keep safety in mind, particularly during power interruptions:

Residents are advised to exercise an abundance of caution around downed power lines by staying at least 30 feet away and remember that downed lines can become entangled and hidden in fallen limbs. Residents should also remember to assume any downed power lines are live.

Never use kitchen stoves or outdoor gas or charcoal grills indoors, as they pose a fire hazard and over time can give off carbon monoxide gas;

Beware of fallen trees and limbs, and use caution when traveling;

Avoid the use of candles for illumination due to fire hazards;

Follow the manufacturer’s safety instructions on the use of emergency generators, and be sure to shut off the main breaker when in use and operate the units outdoors;

Operate cars and motor vehicles outdoors only, and never inside the garage; and

Avoid travel along roadways as hazardous conditions may cause driving accidents, including those involving utility poles which may cause power interruptions.

Visit hudsonvalleyweather.com for the latest forecast information.

Customer should avoid cold weather hazards by:

Exercising care when using space heaters by keeping them away from flammable materials such as paper or curtains, placing them out of areas of foot traffic, and shutting them off when not in use;

Clearing ice that has the potential to fall, particularly near doorways and around utility meters, and keeping meters free of snow by lightly brushing them with a broom;

Keeping chimneys and flues clear of ice, snow and other obstructions to prevent carbon monoxide from entering the home; and

Exercise caution when outdoors or avoid spending time outside when possible.

Customers can stay informed of storm and restoration conditions in the following ways:

By text messaging: Customers should enroll in Central Hudson’s Texting Program to use text messaging to report their power condition and to obtain repair status. To enroll, visit CentralHudson.com/Alerts or text REG to 236483;

Customers should enroll in Central Hudson’s Texting Program to use text messaging to report their power condition and to obtain repair status. To enroll, visit CentralHudson.com/Alerts or text REG to 236483; On the Web: Visit CentralHudson.com/Storms to report outages and obtain restoration updates;

Visit CentralHudson.com/Storms to report outages and obtain restoration updates; Via smart phones: A mobile version of the Central Hudson’s website can be accessed by web-enabled cell phones and mobile devices at https://mobile.CenHud.com. Updated free Central Hudson mobile applications are available for Android and Apple devices by logging onto www.cenhud.com/mobileapp;

A mobile version of the Central Hudson’s website can be accessed by web-enabled cell phones and mobile devices at https://mobile.CenHud.com. Updated free Central Hudson mobile applications are available for Android and Apple devices by logging onto www.cenhud.com/mobileapp; Through social media: “Like” Central Hudson on Facebook (Facebook.com/CentralHudson) and “Follow” on Twitter (Twitter.com/CentralHudson); and

“Like” Central Hudson on Facebook (Facebook.com/CentralHudson) and “Follow” on Twitter (Twitter.com/CentralHudson); and By phone: Call the Central Hudson PowerLine at (845) 452-2700 or 1-800-527-2714, and please use the automated system to report or monitor your power condition.

Call the Central Hudson PowerLine at (845) 452-2700 or 1-800-527-2714, and please use the automated system to report or monitor your power condition. If a member of your household needs electricity to operate life sustaining equipment, please contact customer service at (845) 452-2700.

More information on preparing for storms and emergencies and communicating with Central Hudson is available at www.CentralHudson.com; for information regarding electric and natural gas safety, visit www.CentralHudson.com/Safety.