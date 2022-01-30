Five Towns: One Book features The Sum of Us by Heather McGhee

The Elting Memorial Library has joined the Coalition for Understanding Racism through Education (CURE) for the Five Towns: One Book program. A Westchester-based volunteer and advocacy group, CURE exists with the conviction that understanding systemic racism in America is a critical part of building an authentically equitable community.

This year, participants will read and explore The Sum of Us by Heather McGhee, engaging in four community discussions about the book and culminating in a conversation with the author on March 27 at 2 p.m. (location TBD). Learn more at www.learnwithcure.com/events.

Registration to attend all events opens in February; check the Elting Library web calendar at www.eltinglibrary.org/calendar or call the circulation desk for guidance at (845) 255-5030.