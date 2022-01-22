Maritime Museum welcomes new board leadership

Hudson River Maritime Museum (HRMM) in Kingston has elected new members to its Board of Trustees and will see new officer leadership in 2022. For over 40 years the organization’s board has worked together to provide fiscal oversight, ensure museum activities conform to the organization’s mission, oversee strategic planning and represent the museum within the community.

Trustee Allan Bowdery will lead the board as President having served in the role previously from 2013 to 2016. Bowdery retired from a career as a maritime lawyer in New York City, but continues to act as an arbitrator on maritime disputes. He will be joined by fellow officers Dale Wolfield (1st Vice President), Brian Johnson (2nd Vice President), Bob Burhans (Treasurer) and Shelly Wright (Secretary).

In 2021, the museum welcomed new trustees Jesse Hicks and Nick Rothlein. Hicks and Rothlein join the rest of the board team which includes Stephen Digilio, David Eaton, Huntley Gill, Mark Heller, Ann Loeding, Frank Marcigliano, Mark Peckham, Bill Ryan and Ian Westergren. Bios of board members can be found on the museum website at www.hrmm.org/board.

Retiring from the board is Jack Weeks who has served since assuming the role of Board President in 2005. Weeks has served in a leadership position — president twice, vice president twice, secretary and as an active board member and volunteer since then. He charted a course of program expansion and public engagement. HRMM rebuilt its bulkhead and docks, opened the public waterfront walkway, upgraded and expanded its exhibits, added the Homeport and Education Center as well as the Riverport Wooden Boat School, dramatically expanded its educational programming including museum programs, sailing, woodworking, rowing and most recently adding the 100% solar-powered tour boat, Solaris, to its fleet. While many have contributed to the museum’s success, Weeks has been there convincing board members, volunteers, staff and the community that HRMM is an effort worthy of their energy and support. He believes, “It is important to Kingston, the Hudson Valley and New York State to have a place that helps people experience how much the Hudson River and its people have contributed to the story of America.”

Visit www.hrmm.org for more information.