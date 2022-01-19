Parking restrictions announced to allow for the filming of Pretty Little Liars

The city of Kingston will place a number of parking restrictions in Uptown and close Kingston Point Beach to the public on Thursday to allow for the filming of the HBO series Pretty Little Liars.
The restrictions go into place on 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19 and last through 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21
In Uptown there will be no parking on both sides of John St at meters 416-419 and 410-414. On Crown Street parking will be prohibited on the west side of the street at meters 353-358, while parking will also be prohibited on Crown Street from meters 344-350.
On Wall street there will be no parking on both sides of street at meters 306-309 and 338-343.
Over on Frog Alley parking will be prohibited on the east side of the street from North Front Street to the fire station.
Kingston Point Beach and the two beach parking lots will be closed to the public and parking will also be prohibited on Delaware Avenue from North Street to Beach Entrance