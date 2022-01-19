Lifespring holds February Mini-Course Series

The Lifespring: Saugerties Adult Learning Community has announced that the Lifespring February Mini-Course Series, being held on Wednesday, February 2 and 9, is open to anyone interested in attending. The deadline to register is a firm January 27.

The winter programs are free of charge and will be held via Zoom, with prior registration required. For more information about Lifespring and to view the February Mini-Course catalog, which includes information on how to register, please visit www.lifespringsaugerties.com. You may sign up for the interest list or contact Lifespring directly via the website to receive additional updates about Lifespring, including how to become a member in the future.

Lifespring is a Town of Saugerties-sponsored lifetime learning institute open to people in the Hudson Valley area and dedicated to the recognition of the important role of continuing education in our lives.