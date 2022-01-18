The Gardiner Library hosts Italian conversational class

The Gardiner Library hosts Italian conversational Zoom classes starting Wednesday, January 19 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. This weekly class is designed for people who have some knowledge of the Italian language and would like to improve their conversational skills.

Dr. Ornella Lepri Mazzuca is a native speaker of Italian and has been facilitating the conversational class at the Gardiner Library since 2016. She graduated from the University of Urbino, Italy with a Doctorate in English, French and Italian. She later earned an MA in Spanish and Linguistics and a PhD in Spanish Literature from the University at Albany.

Register online at www.gardinerlibrary.org. The Library is located at 133 Farmers’ Turnpike. For additional information, call (845) 255-1255 or visit www.gardinerlibrary.org.