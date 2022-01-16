New class at Ulster BOCES can help relieve stress

In this increasingly stressful world, anyone could use a hand in developing better health and wellness practices. To address this need, the Ulster BOCES Adult Career Education Center is offering a four-day, Tuesday night course called “Introduction to Health & Wellness” that will help participants release stress and balance mind, body and spirit.

The introductory course will begin on February 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Career & Technical Center in Port Ewen. Students will explore different wellness modalities and techniques that can help reduce anxiety and mental fatigue. They will practice yoga, breathing exercises, gentle movements and more. In addition, there will be helpful group discussions, reading assignments, essay writing, video examples and interactive lessons on holistic components. This course is open to everyone over the age of 18.

Get on your journey to better health and wellness today! Learn more or register at www.ulsterboces.org/adult-ed.