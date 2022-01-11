Vacancy in Saugerties Democratic Committee District 14

The Saugerties Democratic Committee has a vacancy in Election District 14, which is east of the Thruway south of People’s Road. While it is desirable that applicants reside in the District, it is not a requirement. If you are interested in joining the Committee, you must be an enrolled Democrat who resides in the Town of Saugerties. If you wish to apply, please contact Lanny Walter, Chair at lanny@lanywalter.com and you will be sent information about the process to apply for membership. If you are interested in knowing more about our activities without joining, send Lanny your e-mail and you will be placed in our e-mail blast.